Breaking News: Man arrested for seriously injuring infant

March 14, 2019 Cynthia Wilson News 0
Man arrested for seriously injuring infant

A man has been arrested after seriously injuring a baby.

On March 5, 2019, a six-week-old child was taken to an area hospital for serious head injuries. Hospital staff notified law enforcement in accordance with mandatory reporting statutes. Through the course of the investigation, Fort Collins Police detectives determined that Edgar Beckford (DOB 02/27/95) had caused the injuries while the child was in his care.

Beckford was arrested on the charges of Attempted First Degree Murder (a class 2 felony) and Child Abuse Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (a class 3 felony). He was booked into the Larimer County Jail. A booking photo is attached courtesy of the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

All charges are simply an accusation by law enforcement officers, and all arrested parties must be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

