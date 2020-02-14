Brewing Exhibit and Beer Archaeologist at Global Village Museum 

Brewing History: Fort Collins’ Global Connections opens Friday, March 6, at the Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures with free admission from 6-9 pm during Fort Collins Art Walk. The new exhibit is a joint collaboration between the Museum and graduate students in Colorado State University’s Department of History.

“The display connects the brewing landscape of Fort Collins to the long international history of brewing,” said Madelyn Newman, a student in the Museum Studies class taught by Assistant Professor Thomas Cauvin. “In addition to presenting the history of brewing, the exhibit will focus on relevant topics such as prohibition, homebrewing, and the rise of craft beer.”

The exhibition, which runs through May 20, will also address questions on brewing’s environmental impacts and breweries’ efforts to become more sustainable.

In conjunction with the exhibit, Travis Rupp will present Re-Creating the Past: The Archaeology of Beer from 2-4 pm Saturday, March 28. Rupp, the Innovation & Wood Cellar Manager at Avery Brewing Company in Boulder, will survey the beginnings of beer in the ancient Near East through its development and stylization throughout Europe. He will explore how beer production and consumption was at the core of ancient culture and imperial expansion. Rupp will also introduce the Ales of Antiquity Series at Avery Brewing.

The Global Village Museum, with four galleries and a Museum Shop, is located at 200 West Mountain Avenue. The Museum’s hours are 11 am to 5 pm Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, please visit globalvillagemuseum.org or call 970-221-4600.

PICTURES: Beer Archaeologist Travis Rupp

The Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Our mission is to foster and celebrate international connections between Northern Colorado and the world through exhibits of folk art, fine arts, and artifacts from around the globe; and to provide international resources and educational opportunities.