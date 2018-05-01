Bring a plant, take a plant, at local plant swaps on May 5

North Forty News

Want to expand your garden for free? Of course you do! So grab your unused seeds and pot up some plant starts to participate in free community plant swaps! Two swaps will be held on Saturday, May 5: one at Avogadro‘s Number, 605 South Mason Street, Fort Collins, 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., and one at Grace Yoga Studio, 4520 North Garfield Avenue, Loveland, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. The more you bring, you more you can swap! Houseplants, vegetable starts or seeds, flower starts, bulbs or seeds, herbs, and ground covers are all welcome! (Healthy plants only, please.) Nothing to swap? Plants and seeds will also be available to buy at reasonable prices.