Bryan Redmoon – If it’s a wood sculpture, it’s probably his

Bryan Valdez Redmoon works out of his studio in Erie, west on Colo. 52 with the teepee on the right. It’s easy to spot. Born in Fort Collins and of a combination of Jicarilla Apache and Taos Pueblo heritage, the 53-year-old artist has been a fixture in local art circles for most of his life. Originally sculpting in stone, he began carving in wood after the 2008 Windsor tornado, when he was hired by a Windsor resident to carve a damaged tree. Since then, he has carved mostly in wood — though he will still produce a stone sculpture now and then. His work can be seen from Red Feather and Crystal Lakes to the Northshore Estates neighborhood in Windsor and on ranches from Casper all the way down to Trinidad.

“Ranchers like carvings on their properties,” he says.

He uses three types of tools: chainsaws, an angle grinder and Dremel tools. He get his wood from tree services. He’ll take all kinds. “All of them. Free dry wood is good wood.”

When he isn’t working art fairs or shows, he sets up at the four-way stop in Wellington a couple of weekends a month as long as the weather is good. He may be contacted at (970) 599-0267 REDMOONARTS@GMAIL.COM.