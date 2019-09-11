BUCKEYE QUILT SHOW SUPPORTS 94-YEAR OLD BUCKEYE SCHOOL

Buckeye Quilt Show

By Sue Wilcox

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

How good will you look at 94 years of age? Buckeye School is just getting its second wind after 94 years! Originally built in 1925 as a two-room school, with a ”teacherage” apartment in the basement, it has come a long way since it had a shed to house the horses the students rode to school. And outhouses have come full circle from the original wooden ones to indoor bathrooms in the old coal and wood cellars to the current cinder block and siding structure that is handicap-accessible.

What does this have to do with the Buckeye Quilt Show on September 21 and 22 from 10-4 pm? Well, that show, celebrating its 10th year, is what supports Buckeye Community Club, which in turn maintains and improves Buckeye School. The Club also provided some of the funding for a Historic Structure Assessment (HSA), a wheelchair-accessible ramp and the handicap-accessible restroom. In addition, it helped fund the removal of lead paint, complete siding rehabilitation, painting the whole exterior, upgrading the electrical wiring, renovating the concrete steps, and replicating the 1925 handrails the original students used.

So we hope that many folks will attend our Quilt Show (there is no admission fee), stop in the Buckeye Bistro for a bite to eat, and maybe purchase a pie in the Buckeye Bakery. Ed Harris, a local quilter (and musician, woodworker, caregiver, attorney, cook and an all-around good guy), will be featured with his denim creations in many different styles, as well as some antique quilts to admire. Oh, yes, and let’s not forget the Buckeye Barn Sale and Jim Flowers Memorial Tractor Display—and all this at one site. Come on up! Buckeye School is northwest of Wellington at 935 West County Road 80.