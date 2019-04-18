Budweiser Honors the 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing with its Debut of Discovery Reserve American Red Lager

Budweiser unveiled its new Discovery Reserve American Red Lager, a limited-edition beer brewed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Moon landing and the determination of the American spirit. Inspired by an archival Budweiser recipe from the time of the Apollo Moon missions, Discovery Reserve is brewed with medium-roast Voyager barley malt and features a light hoppy aroma, a toasted barley malt taste with a hint of toffee and a sharp finish. Discovery Reserve is brewed by Karissa Norrington, a Budweiser brewmaster and retired U.S. Air Force Captain.

“This Bud’s for those who challenged the odds and made the impossible, possible,” said Ricardo Marques, VP of Marketing Core & Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch. “Budweiser Discovery Reserve is our tribute to this epic moment in history, one that will certainly continue to inspire generations of present and future explorers.”

Budweiser Discovery Reserve not only commemorates the pioneering American spirit that brought us to the Moon, it also recognizes future frontiers and is a nod to the United States Air Force, which worked in great partnership with the space program of the 1960s. For the eighth consecutive year, Budweiser is partnering with Folds of Honor to support those who serve. For every case of Budweiser Discovery Reserve sold, Budweiser will donate $1 to the Folds of Honor Foundation[1]. Since 2011, Budweiser and its partners have donated nearly $16 million toward educational scholarships, amounting to more than three thousand scholarships for military families across the country.

“I salute Budweiser and their life-changing donations and continued commitment to Folds of Honor over the last eight years,” said Major Dan Rooney, founder, and CEO of Folds of Honor. “We are proud to stand with them as they release Discovery Reserve, further illustrating their commitment to our armed forces.”

The design of Budweiser Discovery Reserve is inspired by the past while recognizing the future; the 11 stars represent the Apollo 11 mission and the alternating bottle caps represent both our footsteps on the Moon and our next frontier, Mars. The historic Anheuser-Busch A & Eagle has also been updated to reflect the red planet with the Earth in the background. Finally, each bottle features wings and stars inspired by the original Budweiser cans.

Budweiser Discovery Reserve is the newest addition to the popular Reserve Collection, preceded by Budweiser Reserve Copper Lager – the most successful Reserve Collection variant to date – Budweiser Freedom Reserve and Budweiser Repeal Reserve. Launched in September 2017, Budweiser’s Reserve Collection was first created to develop and debut new recipes and packaging tied to premium and relevant moments in time. The Reserve Collection has seen strong performance since launch; it is a top 10 market share gainer[2] and shows a positive halo effect back to core Budweiser, helping drive total Budweiser brand quality perception.[3]

Budweiser Discovery Reserve is supported with a full 360-degree campaign, including in-store displays, digital advertising and social marketing programming along with new national TV creative that starts airing this week. Discovery Reserve will be available through September, or while supplies last.

Budweiser, an American-style lager, was introduced in 1876 when company founder Adolphus Busch set out to create the United States’ first truly national beer brand – brewed to be universally popular and transcend regional tastes. Each batch of Budweiser stays true to the same family recipe used by five generations of Busch family brewmasters. Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp and pure beer with blended layers of premium American and European hop aromas, brewed for the perfect balance of flavor and refreshment. Budweiser is made using time-honored methods including “kraeusening” for natural carbonation and Beechwood aging, which results in unparalleled balance and character.



Folds of Honor is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization, rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and platinum on Guide Star, that provides educational scholarships to the families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United States armed forces. Our educational scholarships support private educational tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. Founded in 2007 by Major Dan Rooney, a PGA Professional and F-16 fighter pilot in the Air Force Reserves who served three tours of duty in Iraq, the Folds of Honor is proud to have awarded nearly 20,000 scholarships in all 50 states and some US territories, including approximately 4,000 in 2018 alone.

For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship, please visit foldsofhonor.org.