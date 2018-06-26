Building Department and impact fees will increase on July 1

Eric Fried, Chief Building Official

Increases reflect higher costs for services

The Larimer County Building Department will increase permit and impact fees 3.38 percent on July 1, 2018. The increase reflects the inflation rate in our region. The annual adjustments help maintain customer service, adequate staffing levels and proper fund balance reserves for possible future economic downturns, since the Building Department is not funded through Larimer County’s General Fund.

Two local fire districts will begin assessing Capital Improvement Impact Fees for the first time, which Larimer County will collect and transfer to the fire districts when building permits are issued. Fire districts across the county are experiencing increased call volume for fire protection and emergency services due to increases in population and new residential subdivisions and commercial development. These funds will help districts build new fire stations and training centers, and purchase new apparatus and equipment.

For more information on the fire district fees, please visit the following websites:

Loveland Fire Rescue Authority https://lfra.org/lfra-begins-collecting-capital-expansion-impact-fees-on-newconstruction.

Estes Valley Fire Protection District https://www.estesvalleyfire.org/plan-review-and-inspections.

Larimer County also collects a transportation impact fee on new development to improve public facilities and accommodate traffic increases created by development. The fees have also been updated and streamlined.

Fees for new homes are now based on the size of the home’s finished square footage. Commercial fee categories have been reduced from twenty to three. For more information on transportation impact fees, visit www.larimer.org/engineering/development-review under the Capital Expansion Fee header.