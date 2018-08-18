Burning Ridge by Wellington CO Resident Margaret Mizushima Slated for National Release in September

Maryglenn McCombs

ASHVILLE, Tennessee – Burning Ridge by Margaret Mizushima will be released nationwide in September. Published by New York-based Crooked Lane Books, Burning Ridge will be available in hardcover (ISBN: 978-1683317784, 279 pages, $26.99) and eBook ($12.99) editions on September 11.

Acclaimed novelist Margaret Mizushima brings the heat in Burning Ridge. An extraordinary novel featuring deputy Mattie Cobb and her police dog partner Robo, Burning Ridge is the newest installment in Mizushima’s critically-acclaimed Timber Creek K-9 mystery series

About Burning Ridge: On a rugged Colorado mountain ridge, Mattie Cobb and her police dog partner Robo make a grisly discovery—and become the targets of a ruthless killer.

Colorado’s Redstone Ridge is a place of extraordinary beauty, but this rugged mountain wilderness harbors a horrifying secret. When a charred body is discovered in a shallow grave on the ridge, officer Mattie Cobb and her K-9 partner Robo are called in to spearhead the investigation. But this is no ordinary crime—and it soon becomes clear that Mattie has a close personal connection to the dead man.

Joined by local veterinarian Cole Walker, Mattie and Robo scour the mountaintop for evidence and make another gruesome discovery: the skeletonized remains of two adults and a child. And then, the unthinkable happens. Could Mattie become the next victim in the murderer’s deadly game?

A deranged killer torments Mattie with a litany of dark secrets that call into question her very identity. As a towering blaze races across the ridge, Cole and Robo launch a desperate search—but time is running out…

An intense, engaging, exhilarating tale that unfolds against the backdrop of a ticking clock, Burning Ridge sizzles from start to finish. Meticulously plotted and filled with unexpected twists and turns, Burning Ridge teems with bone-chilling suspense. Much more than a mystery, Burning Ridge also includes fascinating insights about the world of K-9 cops. Margaret Mizushima delivers an outstanding new installment in the Timber Creek K-9 series in Burning Ridge, a pulse-quickening novel that will leave readers gasping for breath.

Margaret Mizushima lives in Colorado where she assists her husband with their veterinary practice and Angus cattle herd. Margaret Mizushima is also the author of Killing Trail, Stalking Ground, and Hunting Hour. She can be found on Facebook/AuthorMargaretMizushima, on Twitter @margmizu, and on her website at www.margaretmizushima.com.

