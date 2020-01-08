What makes a little girl, not quite five, beg for a party dress (that fits this year) well after the holidays are over — the formal dances held the end of January and the beginning of February for fathers and daughters called the Butterfly Kisses Dances.

In a “perfect world” or perhaps just a healthy family, “daddy” is the first prince of a little girl’s life. It’s been shown that if a girl enjoys a warm and supportive relationship with her father her chances of success in later life including finding the right partner are greatly enhanced.

Father/daughter relationships matter and they matter a great deal.

So many years back a group of folks decided to hold a formal dance for fathers (or father figures or guardians) and their daughters. When it began in Fort Collins around 150 people showed up for two dances. Last year over 4,000 fathers and daughters attended during four days of dances — this year, nine dances in all! Generally, attendees wear their party best and/or formal wear — it makes for great photos as well as great memories.

Inspired by his brother-in-law who has been taking his daughter to the Butterfly Kisses Dance for the past ten years, Colin Randall took his little girl Finley to the dance last year when she was only three and a half. How many little girls that young remember events beyond the major holidays? Well, Finley and her daddy had such a great time that this year she reminded him that she needed a new party dress for this year’s dance.

And in Finley’s case, her daddy co-owns a fine dining establishment — Jay’s Bistro. And Colin saw something he could contribute to enhance this year’s experience for dads and their daughters for all four nights of the event. Before or after the dance, upon purchase of dinner for himself, Jay’s Bistro is offering a free dinner for daddy’s little girl — it’s the perfect beginning or end to a perfectly delightful occasion. Reservations required at jaysbistro.com or call: 970-482-1876.

Jay’s Bistro | 135 West Oak Street | 970-482-1876 | Open Fridays 11am — 10pm | Open Saturdays 4pm — 10pm

Butterfly Kisses Dances are held at:

CLEARWATER CHURCH

2700 South Lemay Avenue

Fort Collins, CO

Tickets go on sale December 26, 2019 at: BKTickets.com/butterflykisses. com

Tickets are $12 before the dance and $20 at the door.

For ticket information call Probascos at 970-667-8819

Dance dates and times:

Friday, January 31

4:30pm — 6:30pm

8pm — 10pm

Saturday, February 1

1pm — 3pm

4:30pm — 6:30pm

8pm — 10pm

Friday, February 7

4:30pm — 6:30pm

8pm — 10pm

Saturday, February 8

1pm — 3pm

4:30pm — 6:30pm