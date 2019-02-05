Cache La Poudre Vet Clinic extends hours

February is Dental Month. Dr. Shackleford, who opened Cache La Poudre Vet Clinic in 2001, is planning on coming back part time and assisting with dentals and procedures.

The clinic will also welcome Dr. Barker, who will join Dr. Prado to expand hours of operation to include Fridays and some Saturdays. The complete medical team will be able to provide quality care for your family pets at affordable prices.

The self-sufficient clinic includes a new state-of-the-art dental machine, digital x-ray, and in-house bloodwork diagnostics to make it a one-stop shop for clients.

Five exams rooms, a complete large surgery area, and two skilled veterinary technicians will assure your pet is comfortable. If you are in need of vet services, the staff at Cache La Poudre Vet Clinic will be there to help. Give them a call at 221-1297, or email them at cachelapoudrevet287@gmail.com.

Dr. Shackleford extends his appreciation to all the clients who supported him with such grace through his absence.