Cage The Elephant Debuts Music Video For Latest #1 Single “Black Madonna” Via Flaunt

Cage The Elephant recently debuted their music video for “Black Madonna,” the most recent single off their album Social Cues, via Flaunt Magzine. The video, directed by lead singer Matt Shultz, and edited by Michael Rees entirely over Zoom, is made up of a collage of new footage made under quarantine, live and behind-the-scenes video from the band, and repurposed existing never-before-seen film recordings. It also incorporates footage from 15 collaborators collected over the past eight weeks, including contributions from the award-winning Guggenheim fellow and Academy Award-nominee, Kasumi. Flaunt says the video is a “beautiful hodgepodge of imagery, one that somehow feels both retro and timely. With swooping visuals and digital effects abound, Rees strung together a film that dances along to Cage The Elephant’s delightful beat.”

Watch the video for “Black Madonna” at https://smarturl.it/BlackMadonna

“Black Madonna” the song is Cage The Elephants 5th single to go #1 at AAA Mediabase, 6th Single to go #1 at AAA Billboard/BDS, and the 3rd single off Social Cues to go Top 5 and Top 3 at Alternative. Cage the Elephant is the first band in over a decade to score three #1 singles on the Billboard Adult Alternative Songs airplay chart from the same album. Additionally, the song is the band’s 12th top 10 on Billboard’s all-rock-format Rock Airplay chart.

Cage The Elephant won their second Grammy Award for 2020’s Best Rock Album with Social Cues (RCA). The band ‘s won 2017’s Best Rock Album GRAMMY for Tell Me I’m Pretty and was nominated in 2015 for Best Alternative Music Album for Melophobia.

PRAISE FOR SOCIAL CUES

“After becoming one of rock’s most promising bands, their singer’s life fell apart – and they made their best album yet.” – Rolling Stone (feature)

“Cage the Elephant’s songs unmistakably connect to rock’s past. Its music is studded with sonic and structural allusions, though it doesn’t linger on any particular style or era. And the songs are never simply period pieces or party tunes. The band doesn’t merely understand, and revel in, what a historical anomaly it is. It also has feelings, and shows them.” – The New York Times

“The band’s sound seems more genuine, their strut into personal disorder authentic. Confidence runs throughout this assured album as if the band has finally found a hard-fought consistency. It’s the sound of Cage The Elephant finally uncaged.” – Associated Press

“The album’s introspection paired with its urgent energy make Cage The Elephant sound more passionate than ever.” – Entertainment Weekly

“The rock mainstay has lost none of their edge, expertly balancing gravity, dread, and the chaotic embrace of change against the scratchy guitars and unruly vocals that, even years later, remain indispensable to their signature sound.” – Consequence of Sound

WWW.CAGETHEELEPHANT.COM