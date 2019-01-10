Calendar, January 2019

Community Events

Jan. 8, Poudre School District before Consolidation, by Wayne Sundberg, 7 p.m. Masonic Temple, 225 W. Oak St., Fort Collins, free, open to the public.

Jan. 10-12, National tour: The Sound of Music, Lincoln Center, 417 W. Magnolia, Fort Collins. Box office: (970) 221-6730, 12-6 p.m. Tues.-Sat. or LCtix.com Other January events at the Lincoln Center: Jan. 17, Friends! The Musical Parody, Jan. 17, Journey to Oz, Jan. 19, Mavis Staples, Jan. 20, Les Ballets Trocadero De Monte Carlo, Jan. 24, Shaun Booth: The Unauthorized Biography Series, Jan. 26.

Jan. 12, Winter Preservation Mixer, Bellvue Grange, 4 p.m. Meet local history buffs, learn what Larimer County History is doing and about preservation trivia. All welcome. Bring a dish to share.

Jan 12, Fort Collins Community Barn Dance, circles, reels and squares, 7-10 p.m., Everyday Joe’s Coffee House, 144 S. Mason St. Adults $10, families $25, 12 and under free. Info: (970) 556-3719 or cromaeventposting@gmail.com

Jan. 12, Hula is Life! Understanding Hawai’i through Dance and Music, 1-3 p.m. Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures. $5/ person, includes entry into the Museum’s four galleries. Info: globalvillagemuseum.org or (970) 221-4600.

Jan 14, Preserving Loveland’s Community Building, 545 Cleveland Ave. Talk by Norm Rehme. Free Donations welcome.

Jan. 19, Winter Hamfest 2019. Ranch Events Center, McKee 4-H building, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Educational and fun event for Ham radio enthusiasts. Info: Joe Hawley at 970-689-0828 or www.ncarc.net

Jan. 31, Artistry in Stone: The Colorado-Wyoming Alabaster Industry talk by author Jason Marmor, 6 p.m. Loveland Museum 503 N. Lincoln Ave. Free.

Jan. 31, Petz & Animalz National Exhibition, 3 Square Art, 2415 Donella Ct. Ste. 110, Fort Collins. Info: info@3square-art.com or (970) 373-5880.

Poudre River Public Library District Events

Jan. 2, Harmony Book Group, One of Ours by Willa Cather (1923 Pulitzer Prize) Harmony Library

6:15-7:30 p.m.

Jan. 2-3, Boogie Woogie Bunnies, dance party with magic animals, comedy, juggling. Old Town Library, 10-10:45 p.m., Jan. 2, Harmony Library, 10-10:45 p.m., Jan. 3, Council Tree Library, 2-2:45 p.m. Jan. 3.

Jan. 3, Reliquary of the Doomed, Mark Strivings, tells dark tales and explores the actual objects that were used in each tale. Grades 6-12. Old Town Library, 7-8 p.m.

Jan. 7, Teen MuVChat Lunch Break: “Jurassic Park” TXT in YR jokes and they’ll appear on the screen! Bring your phone, razor-sharp wit, sense of humor, friends, and a craving for pizza! Grades 6-12. Registration required: 970-221-6740 Old Town Library, 12-2 p.m.

Jan. 07, Council Tree Library Book Club. Discuss Winter Garden by Kristin Hannah,

6:30-8 p.m.Jan. 8, and Jan. 12, Discover crafts, experience science, and have some fun! kids 5 and up with a caregiver. Council Tree Library, 3:30-5 p.m.Jan. 9, Bylaws Workshop for Nonprofits

While Nonprofit Articles of Incorporation define what a nonprofit is, the Bylaws define for the Board of Directors how the board will run and operate. Learn what you need to have in your Bylaws and best practices to include in your bylaws. Please bring a copy of your bylaws to review and share. This workshop is perfect for all nonprofit founders and Board of Directors. 3-5 p.m. Harmony Library, large meeting room.

Jan. 9, Book Club for Mortals. The Last Lecture by Randy Pausch, discuss end of life journey, Old Town Library, 3-4:30 p.m.

Jan. 11, Cupcake Champion, 5 teams, 3 rounds to create the best cupcake decorations. Grades 4-8, Council Tree Library, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Jan.12, Tablets and Smartphones: Library eBooks, audiobooks, movies and more! The basics of downloading free apps from Overdrive, hoopla, and RB Digital so you can read, listen to and watch library materials anytime, anywhere. Harmony Library, 3-4:30 p.m.

Jan., 14, Old Town Book Club, discuss Pachinko by Min Jin Lee. Old Town Library, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Jan. 15, Memory Café, social gatherings for people with mild to moderate cognitive impairment AND their care partners, Harmony Library, 12:30-2 p.m.

Jan. 17, Rekindle the Classics, Chronicle of a Death Foretold, Gabriel Garcia Marques, Wolverine Farm Publick House, 6:30-8 p.m.

Jan. 18, Drop-In Coding Club for Tweens, Hang out, mess around and geek out with your computer or ours and code on your favorite sites. No experience required. Old Town Library, 3:30-5 p.m..

Jan. 18, The Great Library Bake-off for Teens, 5 teams will compete in 3 rounds – a technical challenge, a signature challenge (two identical cupcakes), and a showstopper challenge (a multi-cupcake masterpiece). Grades 9 to 12. Council Tree Library, 6:30-8 p.m.

Jan. 21, Build Club, Mash-up of LEGO bricks and video games, even computer code.Grades K-5. Old Town Library, 1-2 p.m.

Jan. 23, FoCo Nonprofit Networking Group Meeting, Fort Collins based peer-to-peer networking group. Harmony Library, 3- 4 p.m.

Jan. 23, Budgeting and Saving. Create a spending plan, track expenses, set goals, find new ways to save. Harmony Library, 6-7 p.m.

Jan. 24, New Directions: 50 & Better. Explore the next phase of your life. Turn possibilities into realities. Harmony Library, 1:30-3 p.m.

Jan. 25, History Come Alive – Dr. Charles Fox Gardiner, author, educator, and storyteller John Stansfield will present a Chautauqua style performance. Harmony Library, 7-8 p.m.

Jan. 30, Odyssey, Sound Travels, Composer Talk – Masterworks 3: London to Leningrad, details surrounding Fort Collins Symphony concerts, Old Town Library, 12-1 p.m.