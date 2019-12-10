Call for Nature in the City 

Nature in the City is looking for projects that will bring natural spaces into your neighborhood. The grant application is now open. Applications must be submitted between Friday, November 15 and January 15, 2020. Nature in the City is housed within the Natural Areas Department and is guided by it’s Strategic Plan, adopted in 2015.

Nature in the City is the “next evolution of conservation in Fort Collins. As Fort Collins grows in population, it is more important than ever to ensure that nature remains a defining attribute of the city. Through innovative partnerships, policies, and projects, the Nature in the City program strives to expand easy access to nature and create habitat hubs for people and wildlife,” According to the City of Fort Collins website.

One example of New Nature Connection is at Sugar Beet Park that opened in September of 2019. The process started in June 2018, Nature in the City hosted a Speak Up and Play! event at Legacy Church to find out if the community had an interest in connecting with nature and \a discovery about the kinds of features the neighborhood wanted to connect with nature. People were invited by postcard, announcements were made on neighborhood Nextdoor websites, and flyers circulated to get the word out. About 45 community members stopped by throughout the evening to enjoy tacos, play, and share their thoughts. The community spoke up on their desires and the park formed with the community vision.

Nature in the City’s vision is “a connected open space network accessible to the entire community that provides a variety of experiences and functional habitat for people, plants, and wildlife.” With the goals of easy access to nature, high-quality natural spaces and land stewardship.

Nature in the City is a success story and featured on NatureForAll’s website. “The movement, #NatureForAll, is meant to inspire a love for nature. The website is sponsored by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to inspire a new generation of thinkers and doers across all sectors of society to connect with nature and take action to support its conservation,” According to Fort Collins website.

To submit, read the guide to submitting an application and review application questions before submitting the project proposal.

The updated presentation given at the meeting on Tues Nov 19, is here.

Get inspired and check out previous projects here. Or contact Rachel Steeves if you have specific questions about the application process rsteeves@fcgov.com

