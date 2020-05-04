Calling All Musicians! Music Go Round Fort Collins is Now OPEN!!!

We are happy to report that Music Go Round Fort Collins is now open to the public.

In these unprecedented times, customers will be welcomed into the store with the following restrictions, set in place to safeguard public health:

No more than 10 customers will be allowed in the store at a time.

All customers are requested to wear a mask or facial covering.

Customers are requested to please limit your visit to 30 minutes or less.

Understandably, wind instruments may not be demoed in the store.

Buys and trades will be taken by appointment only. Email pictures and information for a quote and they will get back to you as soon as possible.

To safeguard the health of everyone during this pandemic, if you are ill or experiencing symptoms, please stay home and call your health care provider.

Stay healthy, stay happy, and keep making great music!

Reuse. Recycle. Rock!

Music Go Round® is your one-stop Fort Collins guitar shop for the best used musical instruments. With staff members who are eager musicians themselves, they are extremely knowledgeable and passionate about their trade.

Music Go Round

2925 South College Avenue

Fort Collins, CO 80525

970-204-9262