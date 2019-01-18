Campsites Filling Fast at Larimer County Parks and Open Spaces

Reserve sites soon, Larimer County Department of Natural Resources anticipates another busy summer at Horsetooth, Flatiron and Pinewood reservoirs; Carter Lake; and Hermit Park Open Space. Both tent and RV campsites are surging with interest along with the camper cabins at Horsetooth Reservoir and Hermit Park and tips at Flatiron Reservoir. Many of Larimer County’s most popular campsites are already full through mid-July at all campgrounds it manages.

Campgrounds at Horsetooth Reservoir are almost completely booked from Memorial Day weekend to mid-July, even during weekdays. A press release from Larimer County Department of Natural Resources stated, “If you plan to make a reservation, remember that 180-day window,” said Department Specialist Brad Frye. “Think ahead when making reservations for later this summer, or plan a mid-week stay when campgrounds are less crowded and more campsite options may be available. Also, consider camping at a new location, like the walk-in tent sites at Pinewood Reservoir with great views and trails, or Hermit Park Open Space near Estes Park with cabins perfect for chilly nights in the mountains.”

The fee increase started on Jan. 1, 2019. Expect higher prices for all campsites every day of the week. Further increases in prices on weekends and holidays will occur.

Permit and camping fees allow the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources to keep the parks and open spaces it manages clean, beautiful and safe for everyone.

To make a reservation, please visit www.larimercamping.com or call (800) 397-7795.

For more information on entrance fees, campground amenities, reservoirs, and open spaces, visit www.larimer.org/naturalresources or call (970) 619-4570.

About Larimer County Department of Natural Resources

Natural Resources manages Larimer County’s great outdoor places, including magnificent open spaces and water-based recreation areas, and fosters responsible land stewardship through weed management and healthy forest practices. To learn more, visit www.larimer.org/naturalresources.