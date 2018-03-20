Candidate guide for 2018 Northern Colorado elections

North Forty News is compiling a list of candidates for upcoming 2018 elections. Use this as a guide to get more information about the candidates while making your decisions for the polls/ballots in your area. Candidates may submit information for this listing. Listings are limited to candidate name and web site. Submit to https://northfortynews.com/2018-elections-candidate-information-submission/

Larimer County

The Larimer County Primary Election polls open on June 26, 2018 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. An updated candidate list will be available at https://www.larimer.org and provided here when available.

Poudre Valley REA Board of Directors

As a cooperative, Poudre Valley REA is governed by democratic principles. Each spring the Association holds an annual meeting and an election for the Board of Directors. Any member in good standing meeting the qualifications may petition to run for the Board. Ballots were mailed to members in March. Election results and on-site balloting will take place at The Annual Meeting of the Members of Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association, Inc. which will be held in the Embassy Suites Hotel John Q. Hammons Conference Center, 4705 Clydesdale Pkwy, Loveland, Colorado 80538, on Saturday April 7, 2018.

The following candidates are on the Ballot:

David Pierson

Karen Conduff

Adrian (Buzz) Sweeney (Editorial and election ad in North Forty News March edition) – http://northforty.news

Karen Stockley (Election Ad in North Forty News March edition) – http://northforty.news

Brian Ehrlich (Election Ad and profile page on North Forty News web site) – http://northforty.news

Berthoud

On April 3, 2018 the Town of Berthoud will be conducting a mail ballot election for Town Trustee Offices and Mayor. In addition, there will be two questions on the ballot. More information – http://www.berthoud.org

The following candidates will be on the Ballot:

Mayor – 2-Year Term

Jeff Hindman – http://hindmanforberthoud.com

Will Karspeck – http://karspeckformayor.com/

Trustee – 4-Year Term (Three Seats)

Maureen Dower

Heidi Short

Pete Tomassi

Patrick Dillon

Kevin Paul Pischke

Tim Hardy

Timnath

The Town of Timnath Municipal Election will be held on Tuesday, April 3, 2018. This election will be a mail ballot election conducted by the Town of Timnath. This election will be for two (2) Town Council Member seats. More information – https://www.vote411.org

The following candidates will be on the Ballot:



Rick Collins

Ken Foley

Lisa Laake

Mike Morgan

Aaron Pearson

Todd Sharpe

Wellington

A Municipal Election will be held in the Town of Wellington, Colorado on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, from 7 a.m. to 7:00 pm. at the Wilson Leeper Center, 3800 Wilson Avenue, Wellington, Larimer County, Colorado. Town Officers to be elected are four (4) Trustees and one (1) Mayor. The three candidates for Trustee with the highest vote total shall receive four year terms and one candidate will have a two year term. More information – https://www.townofwellington.com/271/Elections

The following candidates for Trustee will be on the Ballot:

John Jerome – https://www.facebook.com

John Evans – http://www.facebook.com

Wyatt Knutson

Tim Whitehouse

Scott Wolfe

The following candidates for Mayor will be on the Ballot:

Tim Singewald – http://www.singewald4mayor.com/

Troy Hamman

(write in)

Windsor

On April 3, 2018, the Town of Windsor will conduct a mail ballot election for four Town Board Members: Districts 2, 4, and 6 (four-year terms) and District 5 (two-year term). More information – https://www.windsorgov.com

The following candidates will be on the Ballot:

(bios are compiled by the town of Windsor)

District 2:

District 4:

District 5:

District 6:

John Robert McGee