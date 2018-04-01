Candidate Profile Commissioner District 1: John Kefalas

Candidate name: John Kefalas

Contact email: johnk1@frii.com

Municipality candidate is running in: Larimer County

List the office candidate is running for: Larimer County Commissioner District 1

List candidate‘s campaign website: http://kefalasforlarimer.org

List additional information: I’m running for County Commissioner because I am passionate about helping people work together to find common ground, solve problems and improve our community. I’ve spent my entire adult life in public service – as a peace corps volunteer, teacher, migrant health outreach worker, job counselor for Larimer County, and CSU adjunct faculty member, among other pursuits – and for the last 12 years, I’ve been privileged to represent Larimer County in the State Legislature. I want to help open up county government so everyone has a seat at the table where key decisions are being made. Working together, we can find solutions to our greatest challenges, including rapid growth, affordable housing, physical and mental health, transportation and clean energy.