Candidate Profile District 15: Rob Woodward (Loveland)

Candidate name: Rob Woodward

Contact email: info@woodwardforcolorado.com

Municipality candidate is running in: Loveland

List the office candidate is running for: Senate District 15

List candidate‘s campaign website: http://www. woodwardforcolorado.com/

List additional information: Rob is the Republican Candidate for Senate District 15. He has lived, worked and raised a family in Larimer County for the last thirty years. Rob is an Entrepreneur and Small Business Owner with over 450 employees in region. Rob actively serves the community by volunteering in public schools, serving in leadership roles at his church, by being involved with Colorado Special Olympics, serving on the Loveland Planning Commission, facilitating The Legacy Project, and by coaching soccer. The top issues Rob is focused on are transportation, education, healthcare and removing regulatory barriers to business growth and job creation. Rob is focuses on solutions, not partisan rhetoric.