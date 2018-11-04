Candidates and community are preparing for election day

Wellington had a visit from Irene Jose (running for re-election of Larimer County Treasurer), Angela Myers (running for re-election of Larimer County Clerk and Recorder), and Sean Dougherty (running for re-election of Larimer County Commission District 1) on Saturday. Myers and Jose sent North Forty News an update about their time in Wellington on Saturday.

After sign waving, we had lunch in Wellington with our husbands. Windy but very welcoming. We walked the neighborhood east of I-25, south of Bomgaars. Really nice area. 2nd time we’ve been up to wave and thank the town.

Throughout Northern Colorado candidates and their supporters are waving signs and working tirelessly to get support in the final days of their campaigns.

Residents are dropping their ballots at the polling centers while they encourage others to get out and vote as the clock ticks to November 6 at 7pm. North Forty News received this update from local band, the Catcalls.

Hey, friends! Okay…we know you’re sick of the political ads too, but we want to remind you to get your ballot in by Tuesday! Need more info? Check out Vote411.org! For you Colorado folks, you can celebrate your civic duty with us TONIGHT in Denver and Tuesday (election night!) in Fort Collins! We’re stoked to play with such great lineups – and headline both nights! More details here! These will be our last shows on the calendar for a bit while we get back in the studio for our album! We’ll keep you updated as we progress, and when we’re done, we’re hoping to hit the road again and see our Midwest friends again too! Thanks for your support, and we hope you enjoy this extra hour today as we “fall back” for daylight savings time! Love,

The Cats! PS – Did you know that you can deliver ballots for others? It’s TOO LATE to mail your ballots, so help each other out and get your ballots in! Here’s a pic of Riley dropping off her friend’s ballot!

North Forty News is proud to present the first ever ROCK THE VOTE / I VOTED concert on November 6. The FREE non-partisan concert will celebrate our community’s votes with 5 performers from a variety of genres and ages. It will be held at the Downtown Artery, 254 Linden St, Fort Collins, at 6pm on November 6. For more information: http://scenenoco.com/register

