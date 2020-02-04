Candidates Sought for Health District Board

The Health District of Northern Larimer County is accepting candidate nominations for its board of directors. To become a regular candidate, eligible residents must file by Feb. 28. The election is May 5, 2020. Candidate Self-Nomination and Acceptance Forms can be picked up Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Health District, 120 Bristlecone Drive, Fort Collins. The form also can be downloaded at www.healthdistrict.org/2020- board-election. Forms must be returned to the Health District by 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28.

Anyone wishing to run as a write-in candidate must submit a Write-in Candidate Affidavit of Intent (also available at the Health District or online) by 5 p.m., Monday, March 2. The Secretary of State’s office recommends that either form be submitted no later than 3 p.m. on the due date to allow time for the designated election official to check for errors. That would enable candidates to correct any errors and file an amended form in time to meet the 5 p.m. deadline.

The Health District is a special district that provides residents of northern Larimer County with dental, mental health, preventive health, and advance care planning services, in addition to connecting people to more affordable health insurance and prescription options. It is governed by a five-person board of directors whose members are elected at- large from the community.

Candidates in this election will vie for two seats on the Health District board. Each position has a three-year term. Colorado is transitioning to a new odd-year schedule for special-district elections, and board members elected in this and the 2022 election will have three-year terms. The new election schedule will start in 2023, at which time terms of office for newly elected members will revert to four years.

A board candidate must be an eligible elector in the district. An eligible elector is a U.S. citizen aged 18 years or older who is registered to vote in Colorado and a resident of the district. Non-residents of the district also may be eligible electors if they or their spouse own property within the district.

The district encompasses the northern two-thirds of Larimer County and includes the cities of Fort Collins, Timnath, Wellington, Laporte, Livermore and Red Feather Lakes. Voting in the May 5 election will take place at two polling places (Health District offices and Spirit of Joy Lutheran

Church, 4501 S. Lemay, Ave.) or by absentee ballot. An Application of Absentee Ballot is available online.

For more information on the Health District board of directors election, contact Chris Sheafor, designated election official, at 970-224-5209. More election information is available at www.healthdistrict.org/2020-board-election.