Candlelight Dinner Playhouse presents Scrooge! The Musical

November 23 – December 31, 2018

Johnstown CO – A favorite Candlelight Holiday tradition returns! This festive musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ novel is a tale that has charmed generations with its tribute to the magic of the Christmas spirit. When miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by ghosts of the past, present and future on Christmas Eve, he is threatened with a bitter and lonely future or offered redemption if he changes his selfish ways. The ghosts take Scrooge on a journey through his life and teach him the real meaning of Christmas along the way. Featuring hit songs such as “Thank You Very Much” and “I Hate People.”

While Candlelight has produced Scrooge in the past, we have brought in an entirely fresh team of directors and designers to re-envision the show. Robert Michael Sanders will lead the creative team as the director. Robert has worked successfully in the entertainment industry for over 25 years in theatre, film, music and television, and is an award-winning songwriter, actor and director with 5 albums, many commercials and films to his credit. Robert has directed almost 50 productions and has been fortunate to have worked at most all of Denver’s Premier Theatre’s with amazingly talented actors and designers. He is excited to be back at Candlelight after directing Kiss Me Kate. Some favorite acting / directing credits include; The Producers, Murder Ballad, Forever Plaid, Tell Me on a Sunday, Getting Out, The Love List, Man Of LaMancha, Skin of Our Teeth , I Love You You’re Perfect Now Change, Ragtime, The Wizard of Oz, The Wedding Singer, The Full Monty, Memphis, and A Christmas Carol.

Joining the team to guide the choreography is Michael Lasris. Originally from VA, Michael has been dancing since he was 7 years old. Favorite choreography credits: Rock of Ages, 42nd Street, A Christmas Story (Henry Award nomination), and Miss Saigon (BWW Award–Best Choreography). Upcoming projects include Performance Now’s Crazy For You (dir/chor), Diva Bee Productions’ Roy Orbison Experience (dir), and MAC’s My Fair Lady (Doolittle).

Candlelight resident music director Phil Forman will lead the vocal and instrumental music. Forman has been seen on, under or behind the stage for over 30 years, including guiding the music for Candlelight’s productions of Disney’s Newsies and Disney’s Mary Poppins.

The exceptional Brian Burron is returning to Candlelight to play the lead role of the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge. Brian has performed many memorable characters on Candlelight’s stage, from Mayor Shinn in their first production of The Music Man to Jesus in their production of Godspell. Burron also directed and choreographed several shows at Candlelight during its first 6 years, including Big River, Clue, Guys and Dolls, Fiddler on the Roof, and Oklahoma. He is thrilled to be back on the Candlelight stage in the great role of Scrooge.

Thomas Castro (recently at Candlelight in Man of la Mancha and Kiss Me Kate) and Heather McClain (recently on stage at Candlelight in Disney’s Mary Poppins, Disney’s Newsies, and Man of la Mancha) will portray Mr. and Mrs. Cratchit. Candlelight veteran, Kent Sugg (recently on stage at Candlelight in Disney’s Mary Poppins, Disney’s Newsies, and Man of la Mancha) takes on the role of Scrooge’s business partners, Jacob Marley.

Scrooge! The Musical at a glance

SHOWTIMES:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, & Saturday Evenings: Dinner Seating at 6:00 PM, Show at 7:30 PM

Saturday Matinee: Dinner Seating at 12 noon, Show at 1:30 PM

Sunday Matinee: Dinner Seating at 12:30 PM, Show at 2:00 PM

Weekly schedules vary during holidays. For the complete list of performances, visit our website.

TICKETS

Adult Dinner & Show Tickets: $55.95 – $64.95 (based on day of the week)

Child (5-12) Dinner & Show Tickets: $29.95 (any performance)

Student (13-18) Dinner & Show Tickets: $39.95 (any performance)

Adult Show-Only Tickets: $33.95 (any performance, seating restrictions)

WHERE

Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown, CO 80534

