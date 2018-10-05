Canyon Concert Ballet Fall 2018 Performance: Ballet & Beer

Jenna Riedi

Fort Collins, CO, October 3, 2018 – Canyon Concert Ballet’s 2nd Annual Ballet & Beer is a celebration of what CCB does best: Ballet, and of what Fort Collins does best: Beer. Playing off the idea that Ballet & Beer aren’t normally associated, artistic director, Alicia Laumann, is going to explore the mischievous side of ballet! Featuring both old and new, contemporary and ballet, the evening will feature playful and slightly wicked works designed to delight.

In addition to work set by Mrs. Laumann, local choreographers Matthew and Madeline Harvey (CSU) will contribute a piece. The evening will be rounded out by a special presentation of excerpts from Carl Orff’s hedonistic Carmina Burana sung by Larimer Chorale singers and danced by the CCB Company. The Lyric Cinema will host this astounding and curated event. There will also be “Mischief Time” between the two shows (7:45-8:30), with Dance for the Camera short films in the theater, live music by Matthew Mahern, and food and drinks in the lobby.

**Each ticket includes one free beverage at The Lyric bar (beer or wine for 21+, soda for under 21).

Tickets are on sale at: http://lyriccinema.com/movie/canyon-concert-ballet–ballet–beer

Where: The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave, Fort Collins, CO

When: Thursday, October 11 at 6:30pm and 8:30pm

