Canyon Concert Ballet Presents their 37th Annual Ballet “The Nutcracker”

Jenna Riedi

Fort Collins, CO, December 3, 2018 – After the first weekend of educational, condensed matinees, Canyon Concert Ballet (CCB) is proud to present their full run of the 37th annual production of The Nutcracker ballet this coming weekend, December 7-9, 2018.

“We are so excited to present The Nutcracker once again for the Northern Colorado community”, says executive director, Jenna Riedi, “This past weekend, we debuted an abbreviated Nutcracker for those looking for a shorter experience, and are so excited we were able to share The Nutcracker with new audiences through these two shows. Now it’s on to the big weekend with the Fort Collins Symphony!”

The condensed, one-hour matinee Nutcrackers happened on Saturday, December 1 at the Lincoln Center at 11am and 2pm. While tickets were sold to the general public, over 500 free tickets were also distributed. Students on free and reduced lunch and students who have never seen a ballet were targeted at both local charter schools and in partnership with Poudre School District arts teachers.

In addition to K-12 students in the local community, CCB has also partnered with Colorado State University’s C-Sharp study, which focuses on the impacts of attending performing arts events on the cognitive performance, well-being, and quality of life for people with cognitive impairments like dementia. In this partnership, CCB provided 30 free tickets to The Nutcracker condensed matinees for people with cognitive impairments to see the performances and be part of this very important study. 30 free tickets were also donated to Elderhaus Adult Day Programming.

“We are so grateful to have this opportunity to give out free tickets, and have the Fort Collins community that normally may not be able to attend a ballet production experience The Nutcracker”, Riedi.

Canyon Concert Ballet Presents: 37th Annual The Nutcracker

Lincoln Center Main Stage

Friday, December 7, 2018 at 7pm

Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 2pm and at 7pm

Sunday, December 9 at 1pm and at 6pm

Tickets: $28 – $35

Canyon Concert Ballet presents their 37th annual production of The Nutcracker ballet. With a dazzling score by Tchaikovsky performed by the Fort Collins Symphony Orchestra, this is a rare chance to see a classical ballet accompanied by a live, full orchestra in Fort Collins. This iconic holiday story is sure to please audiences of all ages with mystery, battles, and beautiful ballerinas in sparkling tutus. In addition to the Fort Collins Symphony, Canyon Concert Ballet also welcomes guest artists to play the Sugar Plum and her Cavalier: Julia Erickson and Christian Tworzyanski.

Tickets are on sale at: https://www.lctix.com/nutcracker-37th-annual