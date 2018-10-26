Canyon Lakes Pile Burning Planned

Reghan Cloudman, Public Affairs Specialist

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Firefighters from the Canyon Lakes Ranger District of the Roosevelt National Forest plan to take advantage of changing weather conditions as we move into late fall and winter to burn slash piles created from multiple fuels reduction and hazardous tree removal projects. Burning could begin as early as October 30.

These piles are only ignited under certain conditions, including favorable smoke dispersal and adequate snow cover. The areas are monitored after burning is completed. When and where burning occurs depends on the conditions listed above. Public and firefighter safety is always the number one priority in burning operations.

Over the last few years more than 25,000 slash piles have been burned on the district. Typically crews are allowed to burn as many as 250 to 1,000 smaller hand piles a day at each location if conditions are met, which includes a minimum of three inches of snow cover, and one to 40 larger machine piles could be burned a day with a minimum of six inches of snow cover.

Area with hand piles ready for burning are:

Magic Sky (located approximately 4 ½ miles southeast of Red Feather Lakes on south side of County Road 74E)

Areas with machine piles ready for burning is:

Crown Point (located south of Rustic on Forest Road 139 near Salt Cabin Park)

Pearl Cache (located 7 miles west/southwest of Red Feather Lakes along Forest Road 173)

Additional areas will likely be available for pile burning in 2019. If you would like to receive regular updates about burning in your area, please contact Reghan Cloudman at 970-295-6770 or rcloudman@fs.fed.us to get added to the district’s email contact list. Burning is also announced on our recorded information line at 970-498-1030 and information is posted online at http://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/4648/. Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health. For more information see https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.

