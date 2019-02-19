Canyon Lakes Ranger District Pile Burning the Week of February 19

Firefighters will continue to take advantage of snowy conditions to burn piles in the Red Feather Lakes area this week for as long as conditions will allow. More than 1,200 piles have been burned in 2019 on the Canyon Lakes Ranger District. The attached photo is from pile burning last week. Project areas that could be burned this week include:

Red Feather 4 (Red Feather Lakes area northwest of Goodell Corner)

Elkhorn (southwest of Red Feather Lakes near Bellaire Lake Campground)

Red Feather 3 (east of Red Feather Lakes northeast of Dowdy Lake Campground)

Magic Sky (appx. 4 1/2 miles southeast of Red Feather Lakes on south side of County Road 74E)

These piles are only ignited under certain conditions, including favorable smoke dispersal and adequate snow cover. The areas are monitored after burning is completed. When and where burning occurs depends on the conditions listed above. Public and firefighter safety is always the number one priority in burning operations.

Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health. For more information see https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.