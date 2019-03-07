Canyon Lakes Ranger District Pile Burning Updates

By

Reghan Cloudman

Public Affairs Specialist

Forest Service

Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

Snow conditions continue to allow pile burning in multiple locations across the Canyon Lakes Ranger District. In 2019, firefighters have burned approximately 7,000 slash piles. Project areas that could continue to see burning throughout the next week, including over the weekend, as conditions allow are:

Thompson River 4 (approximately 6 miles east of Estes Park)

Glen Haven 1 (north of Glen Haven near North Fork Trailhead)

Red Feather 4 (Red Feather Lakes area northwest of Goodell Corner)

Red Feather 3 (east of Red Feather Lakes northeast of Dowdy Lake Campground)

Recently completed projects include:

Elkhorn (southwest of Red Feather Lakes near Bellaire Lake Campground)

Magic Sky (appx. 4 1/2 miles southeast of Red Feather Lakes on south side of County Road 74E)

These piles are only ignited under certain conditions, including favorable smoke dispersal and adequate snow cover. The areas are monitored after burning is completed. When and where burning occurs depends on the conditions listed above. Public and firefighter safety is always the number one priority in burning operations.

Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health. For more information see https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.