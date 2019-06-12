It all started when I met noted Loveland Photographer G. Mark Lewis when he asked to photograph my “Dirty Girl Scout Martini” in a local bar one night. What evolved was a lasting friendship with a shared love of dance and dancers, in all forms. Following his 60th Birthday Circus in the Art Works Studio in Loveland, we then combined our dancers and put on a show! What evolved is Carnivale Photograhico, Saturday, June 15, 2019, in the Performance Hall of the Lincoln Center, 417 W. Magnolia, Fort Collins, a show that gives tribute to the photography of G. Mark Lewis.

Featuring the best of aerial acts, including Pole Dancers, Lyra Performers, Silks performance, Duet Acrobatics, LED Hoops Performers, Belly Dancers, Swing Dancers, Contortionist, plus Samba by a Brazilian Superstar.

Also featured is SMIRK of Denver, Jugglers Extraordinaire. All rolled into a sexy and sassy evening for you to enjoy. Makes a perfect Father’s Day Gift.

Tickets are available at LCTIX.COM with pricing from $20 – $40 VIP.

VIP includes premium seating, a free cocktail, and a fun goodie bag.

A benefit for Larimer Humane Society and Fort Collins Cat Rescue and Spay Clinic. Each year the Humane Society places over 2, 800 companion animals into new homes and reunites nearly1,900 stray animals. The Fort Collins Cat Rescue and Spay Clinic provides adoption service and over 6,000 spay and neuter services.

All the 60 performers are dedicated to raising money for these causes. More information available at lebuoneazioniproductions.com

Rated R