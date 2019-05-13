Carnivale Photographico – June 15 – 7:30 PM

May 13, 2019 admin Entertainment 0
PHOTO COURTESY MARK LEWIS/GMARK ART, LLC. Carnivale Photographico will be at the Lincoln Center on June 16, 2019 at 7:30pm.

Be amazed by the sinuously strong aerial artist Staza Stone, Stunningly sexy Grace Ramsey on lyra, Slinkey Aerial Artist Melanie Piek of Vertical Fusion Boulder, Sassy & Sleek Katie Mesmerie Brunner on Silks, Spectacular Samba with Luciana Da Silva and other fun “adult circus” acts.

The work of renowned photographer G. Mark Lewis of Loveland will come to life on the stage of the Performance Hall of the Lincoln Center.

Proceeds benefit the Larimer County Humane Society and Cat Rescue.

Tickets available at LCTIX.com

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

Pricing:  $20 to $40 VIP

Rated R

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

The Golden Ticket Event and Auction

(970) 776-8387

by Healing Warriors Program - 4 days ago

Loveland Historical Soc: Baker's Civil War Sword

by Loveland Historical Society - 4 days ago

Miniature Australian Shepherd Puppies.

by North Forty / Scene Magazine - 22 hours ago

View More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*