Carnivale Photographico – June 15 – 7:30 PM

Be amazed by the sinuously strong aerial artist Staza Stone, Stunningly sexy Grace Ramsey on lyra, Slinkey Aerial Artist Melanie Piek of Vertical Fusion Boulder, Sassy & Sleek Katie Mesmerie Brunner on Silks, Spectacular Samba with Luciana Da Silva and other fun “adult circus” acts.

The work of renowned photographer G. Mark Lewis of Loveland will come to life on the stage of the Performance Hall of the Lincoln Center.

Proceeds benefit the Larimer County Humane Society and Cat Rescue.

Tickets available at LCTIX.com

Pricing: $20 to $40 VIP

Rated R