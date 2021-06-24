20th Anniversary Bicycle Film Festival Hosted by Bike Fort Collins

Despite cinemas being shut, Bicycle Film Festival along with Bike Fort Collins have come together for virtual BFF Fort Collins #2. There will be a virtual screening of ‘TOGETHER WE CYCLE’. Available to stream from June 11 – 27, with introductions by Fort Collins Mayor, Jeni Arndt, and Bike Fort Collins director Dave Dixon. ‘TOGETHER WE CYCLE’ investigates the critical events that led to the revival of the Dutch cycling culture.

For most people, cycling in the Netherlands appears like a natural phenomenon. However, until the 1970s the development of mobility in the Netherlands followed trends across the globe. The bicycle had had its day, and the future belonged to the car. The only thing that had to be done was to adapt cities to the influx of cars. Then Dutch society took a different turn. Against all odds, people kept on cycling. The answer to the question of why this happened in the Netherlands, is not straightforward. There are many factors, events, and circumstances that worked together, both socially and policy-wise. In ‘Together We Cycle’, key players tell the story of the bumpy road which led to the current state. Where cycling is an obvious choice for most citizens.

Select short films curated by BFF precede the feature-length presentation offering an international point of view of the cycling movement. The stories appeal to a wide audience from film connoisseurs to avid cyclists and everything in between. Bicycle Film Festival plays an important role in creating an eco-friendly society and bringing diverse communities together. A portion of all ticket sales will go to support the work of Bike Fort Collins. The program will be available online at any time from June 11 – 27. Tickets are available now on www.bicyclefilmfestival.com with sliding scale prices at $10, $15, $20.

BFF Founding Director Brendt Barbur added, “In a year of a global pandemic, economic strife, a contentious political period the bicycle boom worldwide is optimistic news to celebrate. We hope to offer a positive respite from all of this for people.”

Bicycle Film Festival had plans in motion since the summer of 2019 to celebrate the 20th Anniversary kicking off in New York this past June 2020. The festival expected 20,000 attendees over one week of events. People had bought tickets from around the world to attend. Then COVID-19 safety mandates forced it to be postponed. BFF is making a comeback by touring the world virtually.