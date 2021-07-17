“Arts in Society” Grant Program Opens Applications for 2021

Applications are now being accepted for funding through the Arts in Society grant program. This program fosters cross-sector work through the arts by supporting the integration of arts and culture into multiple disciplines critical to the health and well-being of Coloradans.

Over the past five years, the Arts in Society grant program has provided more than $2.5 million to projects that engage arts organizations and artists as partners in illuminating and finding solutions to a wide array of civic and social challenges faced by Colorado communities. In this upcoming round of funding, grants between $5,000-$35,000 will be available to nonprofit organizations, individual artists, or activists to fund projects that will take place in Colorado between January 2022 – January 2024.

“As Colorado’s creative economy continues its comeback post-pandemic, these funds provide crucial funding to address civic and social challenges through the arts,” said Margaret Hunt, Director of Colorado Creative Industries.

Grants will be determined by a selection panel and will seek to fund projects that best demonstrate cross-sector work, exhibit cultural relevance, foster community engagement, present opportunities for shared learning, illustrate artistic relevance, and broaden the understanding of the role that arts play in society. Individuals and organizations interested in applying are invited to join Redline Contemporary Art Center for an Arts in Society informational webinar on Tuesday, August 16th at 12:00 p.m. MTN.

To learn more about Arts in Society, contact Lares Feliciano, Regranting Manager lfeliciano@redlineart.org, or visit https://www.redlineart.org/ arts-in-society.