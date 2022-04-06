Artworks Turns Ten and Other Exciting Exhibitions!

Artworks Center for Contemporary Art is pleased to celebrate its 10-year opening anniversary. April 8, 6-9 pm they’ll be hosting the celebration and opening exhibition of The Lives and Traumas of Stuffed Animals: Elaine Erne, a series of graphite pencil drawings and prints of Mr. Bunny and his friends.

Using humor, however dark, is a way of dealing with past and present dilemmas. Also, opening is POWER, an exhibition of Artworks’ artists exemplifying the various forms power can manifest culturally, environmentally, and creatively. Music, treats, and libations will be provided. Free entry though RSVP is required.

The exhibition runs from April 8 to June 25. Opening Reception and 10th Anniversary Party will be on April 8, 6-9 pm FREE (RSVP via artworksloveland.org) Exhibition Reception will be held on May 7, 3-7 pm, with music by Wendy Woo; treats and libations to be provided. RSVP required. $15 cover.

Artworks Center for Contemporary Art, 310 North Railroad Avenue, Loveland, CO 80537. For more information call (970) 663-5555 or email at info@artworksloveland.org.

Artworks Center for Contemporary Art is a Colorado non-profit corporation and IRS 501 (c) (3) organization funded partially by donor contributions and based in Loveland, Colorado. It opened its doors in 2012 under the guidance and support of the Erion Foundation and Artworks Board. Artworks Loveland is located in the developing Railroad corridor of downtown Loveland Colorado, at 3rd Street and Railroad Avenue. Artworks Loveland’s two galleries and thirty studios are quickly becoming a hub for contemporary visual arts in northern Colorado. For additional information please visit artworksloveland.org.