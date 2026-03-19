Bas Bleu’s Listening Room Returns to Fort Collins Stage

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

An intimate monthly showcase highlights local songwriters and authentic storytelling through music

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Music lovers in Northern Colorado are invited to slow down and listen closely at Bas Bleu Theatre’s monthly Listening Room series, returning Tuesday, March 24, from 7 to 9 p.m. in downtown Fort Collins.

Community Message

Held at Bas Bleu Theatre, 401 Pine Street, this ongoing singer-songwriter showcase offers a stripped-down musical experience focused on storytelling, connection, and original work from local artists. With low lighting and a warm, intimate setting, the Listening Room creates space for audiences to engage deeply with each performance.

Each event features a rotating lineup of musicians sharing songs that explore themes of love, loss, joy, and everyday life. Unlike larger concerts, the Listening Room emphasizes quiet attention and meaningful connection between performers and listeners.

The series continues monthly, with additional dates scheduled for April 28, May 26, and June 23. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased through Bas Bleu Theatre.

For Fort Collins residents and visitors alike, the Listening Room offers a unique opportunity to experience local music in a thoughtful, immersive environment.

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