Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum Reopening

May 22, 2020 Blaine Howerton Art & Lifestyle 0
North Forty News file photo

The Old West Museum in Cheyenne has reopened with special hours and accommodations during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

The new museum hours are as follows:

Monday and Tuesday 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm (Early hour for guests with special needs 12:00 pm-1:00 pm)Wednesday through Sunday 10:00 am – 5:00 pm (Early hour for guests with special needs 9:00 am- 10:00 am)

Guidelines for visitation to the Museum that patrons must adhere to:

  • The Museum will follow the County Health Guidelines for maximum occupancy.

  • All visitors must sanitize their hands prior to entering the building.

  • No person will be allowed into the Museum without a mask (Does not apply to children 2 years old and younger).

  • The Museum’s Hole-in-the-Wall Children’s Gallery is currently closed.

  • All persons entering the building must maintain a six-foot distance between themselves and others.

  • Ticket sales and purchases are by credit/debit card only.

  • All visitors must wash their hands after using the restrooms.

  • Staff is available only through an appointment. Please call (307) 778-7290.

The front desk and Museum staff have the right to refuse entry and/or service to anyone not adhering to these guidelines.

