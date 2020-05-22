Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum Reopening

The Old West Museum in Cheyenne has reopened with special hours and accommodations during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.
The new museum hours are as follows:
Monday and Tuesday 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm (Early hour for guests with special needs 12:00 pm-1:00 pm)Wednesday through Sunday 10:00 am – 5:00 pm (Early hour for guests with special needs 9:00 am- 10:00 am)
Guidelines for visitation to the Museum that patrons must adhere to:
The Museum will follow the County Health Guidelines for maximum occupancy.
All visitors must sanitize their hands prior to entering the building.
No person will be allowed into the Museum without a mask (Does not apply to children 2 years old and younger).
The Museum’s Hole-in-the-Wall Children’s Gallery is currently closed.
All persons entering the building must maintain a six-foot distance between themselves and others.
Ticket sales and purchases are by credit/debit card only.
All visitors must wash their hands after using the restrooms.
Staff is available only through an appointment. Please call (307) 778-7290.
The front desk and Museum staff have the right to refuse entry and/or service to anyone not adhering to these guidelines.
