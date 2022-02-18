Colorado Ballet Announces 2022/2023 Season

A five-production season planned at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Recently, Colorado Ballet’s Artistic Director Gil Boggs announced the 2022/2023 Season at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House featuring five productions including Dracula, The Nutcracker, Lady of the Camellias, Cinderella, and Ballet MasterWorks.

“I am delighted to announce Colorado Ballet’s five productions planned for the 2022/2023 Season at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House,” stated Artistic Director Gil Boggs. “We are exceedingly grateful to everyone who has supported Colorado Ballet this season and attended performances. Without the endless work and support of many, the Company would not be where we are today, and we want to take a moment to extend our gratitude to everyone who continues to make it possible. This season, it was an indescribable joy to return to the stage and share our love of this art form with our audiences once again. We were inspired by the warmth and love extended to Colorado Ballet by our community during these pandemic years. I cannot wait to continue this beautiful journey with our audiences, friends, supporters, patrons, dancers, and staff to present four full-length ballets and a repertory evening—and every production will feature live music performed by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra. We are thrilled to return next season as a strong organization and continue presenting five productions at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.”

Colorado Ballet will open the 2022/2023 Season on Friday, October 7, 2022, with eight performances of Dracula running through October 16. Back by popular demand, this spooky and blood-curling drama makes a dynamic return to the stage, kicking off a season of beloved favorites and adventures that will take audiences to another world. Based on Bram Stoker’s classic gothic horror story with choreography by Michael Pink, Dracula features creative sets and special effects along with an original score performed live by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra.

The Nutcracker returns to spark delight and joy for the holiday season. For the second year, audiences will enjoy the pleasure of seeing Colorado Ballet's new sets and costumes, created especially for the Company. The magical spirit of the season will come to life with this acclaimed production of a beloved holiday favorite November 26 – December 24, 2022. Once again, join Clara and her army of toy soldiers as they battle the Mouse King and journey to the Kingdom of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Colorado Ballet will treat audiences with a Denver premiere of the full-length ballet Lady of the Camellias, February 3-12, 2023. Based on the romantic novel by Alexandre Dumas fils, La Dame aux Camélias (The Lady of the Camellias), it tells the story that was made famous by Giuseppe Verdi's adaption, the opera La Traviata. Featuring music by Frederic Chopin, this production of Lady of the Camellias was choreographed in 1994 by Val Caniparoli with scenic design by David Gano and costume design by Robert De La Rose.

A classic fairytale, Cinderella returns to Colorado Ballet in March 2023 for the first time since 2014. Families, children, and those young at heart alike will enjoy this enchanting tale. The story of Cinderella will come to life through this dreamy ballet production featuring choreography by Ben Stevenson, Prokofiev's famous music, and stunning classical ballet costumes. Performances will take place March 10-19, 2023.

To close the 2022/2023 Season, Colorado Ballet presents monumental 20th-century repertoire in MasterWorks, with live music performed by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra. The program will feature Jirí Kylián's Sinfonietta, choreographed to the stunning musical work by Leoš Janáček of the same name. This production will finally make its celebratory appearance in Denver as the rescheduled presentation from March 2020. The program will also feature two other repertory ballets.

Colorado Ballet is grateful for the generous support it receives from the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD).

Additional information regarding the season and single ticket sales will be available later this spring. Single tickets for the 2022/2023 Season will go on sale during the summer. More information regarding all season ticket subscription renewals and the single ticket on-sale date will be forthcoming.

Presenting exceptional classical ballet and innovative contemporary dance through performances, training, education, and community engagement, Colorado Ballet continues to inspire and grow an increasingly diverse audience base in Denver, Colorado. Established in 1961 by Lillian Covillo and Freidann Parker, Colorado Ballet is a non-profit organization celebrating 61 years of excellence. As a world-class professional company serving over 100,000 national and international patrons, Colorado Ballet presents 55 performances annually to sold-out audiences in the 2,000 seat Ellie Caulkins Opera House.

The Company’s 32 professional dancers and 20 studio company dancers come from all over the world. Colorado Ballet’s The Armstrong Center for Dance, a 35,000 square foot building, boasts eight state-of-the-art professional dance studios and amenities for the professional Company. Under the direction of Artistic Director Gil Boggs, Colorado Ballet performs classical ballet masterpieces, full-length story ballets, and its critically acclaimed repertory production Ballet MasterWorks, featuring varied works from neoclassical ballets to world premieres.

The Raydean Acevedo Colorado Ballet Academy serves over 1,200 students from toddlers to seniors each year. Colorado Ballet’s Education & Community Engagement offers programs to students and community members, making over 25,000 contacts and reaching over 200 schools and organizations annually. Participants come from a variety of backgrounds and socioeconomic statuses including youth, families, teachers, and people with and without disabilities.

For more information, please visit coloradoballet.org.