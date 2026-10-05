Colorado Weather Takes Center Stage

Ram Talks Explores Colorado’s Weather and Climate

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS — Colorado weather can change in a matter of hours, but understanding how the state’s climate has changed over decades — and where it may be headed — requires a much longer view.

That conversation comes to downtown Fort Collins on Wednesday, October 7, with Ram Talks: The Past, Present, and Future of Colorado’s Weather and Climate.

The program begins at 5 p.m. at the Fort Collins Welcome Center in Old Town Square.

The subject is particularly relevant in Northern Colorado, where weather and longer-term climate patterns affect agriculture, water, wildfire conditions, outdoor recreation, and everyday life.

The program gives residents an opportunity to explore a subject that reaches beyond the daily forecast and into some of the long-term questions facing Colorado.

More information is available through the North Forty News Local Calendar.