Colorado Weather Takes Center Stage

Ram Talks Explores Colorado’s Weather and Climate
By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com
FORT COLLINS — Colorado weather can change in a matter of hours, but understanding how the state’s climate has changed over decades — and where it may be headed — requires a much longer view.
That conversation comes to downtown Fort Collins on Wednesday, October 7, with Ram Talks: The Past, Present, and Future of Colorado’s Weather and Climate.
The program begins at 5 p.m. at the Fort Collins Welcome Center in Old Town Square.
The subject is particularly relevant in Northern Colorado, where weather and longer-term climate patterns affect agriculture, water, wildfire conditions, outdoor recreation, and everyday life.
The program gives residents an opportunity to explore a subject that reaches beyond the daily forecast and into some of the long-term questions facing Colorado.
More information is available through the North Forty News Local Calendar.
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