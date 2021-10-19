Friends of the Greeley Museums Present a John Fielder Multi-Media Show

John Fielder, Colorado’s premiere photographer, will project his photographs on a 30-foot screen from his latest book project “Weld County: 4,000 Square Miles of Grandeur, Greatness & Yesterdays” at 7 pm Nov. 3.

An Evening with John Fielder, held at the Union Colony Civic Center (UCCC) will include a book sale and signing of the Weld County book, and all of John’s popular Colorado books and calendars.

This event is a major fundraiser for Greeley Museums, with ticket sales proceeds and 25% of book sales going towards the foundation of the Friends of the Greeley Museums, in support of their outreach efforts. The Friends of the Greeley Museums provide volunteer support and funding for the Greeley Museums through family-oriented historical events, projects, and exhibits throughout the year.

The local charitable organization Weld Community Foundation commissioned Fielder to produce a coffee table photography book “Weld County: 4,000 Square Miles of Grandeur, Greatness & Yesterdays,” in 2016.

Four years in the making, Fielder covered all 4,000 square miles of Weld County with his camera, photographing areas from the Pawnee Buttes to the Poudre and Platte, and everything in between. Fielder captured the essence of the people, the history, and the majestic views of Weld County.

John Fielder has dedicated his 40-year career to protecting Colorado’s open spaces, ranches, and wildlands. He received the distinguished Sierra Club Ansel Adams Award in 1993, and the Aldo Leopold Foundation’s first Achievement Award in 2011 – the first time ever it was given to an individual.

Multi-media Show and Book Signing Event

Fielder will present his latest work, “Weld County: 4,000 Square Miles of Grandeur, Greatness & Yesterdays” Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the UCCC Monfort Concert Hall. The evening’s schedule includes:

6 – 6:55 pm – Book sale and signing of all of Fielder’s Colorado books and calendars including Weld County.

7 – 8: 15 pm – John Fielder presents photographs, beautiful music, and stories from this four-year project exploring Weld County, with a tribute to local historian and former City of Greeley Museums’ curator Peggy Ford Waldo.

8:15 – 9 pm – Book sale and signing continue to take place

Ticket Prices

Tickets are on sale now at the Union Colony Civic Center, located at 701 10th Avenue in Greeley. Purchase tickets online to the event for $17.50 or purchase in person, at the door, for the same price.

For more information about the Fielder multi-media show, please visit GreeleyMuseums.com or call the Greeley History Museum at 970-350-9220.

