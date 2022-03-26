Front Range Community College Presents the First-Ever Production of Amy Crider’s Fourteen

Students in Front Range Community College’s (FRCC) theatre program will perform the very first in-person production of the new award-winning play Fourteen by playwright and novelist Amy Crider. The public is invited to this world premiere and a chance to meet the playwright in person after the final show.

Fourteen is the 2021 winner of the Tennessee Williams one-act play contest awarded at the Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival. Crider has written more than 20 plays during her career—Fourteen is her newest work for the stage.

A Moving and “Laugh-Out-Loud” Funny Show

In this new comedy, three high school students befriend a robot that has joined their class as an experiment. As the students negotiate the social politics of their freshman year, they learn something compelling about what makes humanity human. Join in our Larimer Campus Performing Arts Studio—a stage where new plays and voices are performed by FRCC students and directed by FRCC theatre instructor Dana Formby.

Thursday evenings at 7 pm, March 31 and April 7, and Friday evenings at 7 pm, April 1 and 8. Saturday matinees at 2:30 pm April 2 and 9.

FRCC’s Larimer Campus at 4616 S. Shields Street in Fort Collins, Red Cloud Peak building, Studio 106. They strongly encourage attendees to wear a mask inside the buildings.

Tickets are $10 at the door (cash or check only). Group reservations are available. Email: dana.formby@frontrange.edu.

The playwright is coming to Colorado for the second weekend of the run. Directly after the final show on April 9, Crider will join audience members for a fireside chat to discuss her work and answer questions.