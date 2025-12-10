Garden of Lights Returns to Brighten Northern Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Seasonal tradition expands with new interactive experiences at The Gardens on Spring Creek

The Gardens on Spring Creek in Fort Collins will again shine with holiday color as Garden of Lights returns December 12–28, 2025, offering nightly timed entry from 5–8 p.m. (closed December 24 and 25).

A long-loved tradition for Northern Colorado families, Garden of Lights transforms the 12-acre community destination into a glowing winter wonderland. Visitors walk a half-mile loop lined with illuminated flower beds, oversized blooms, sparkling grapevines, glowing butterflies, and other whimsical garden creatures—brought to life with more than 250,000 LED lights.

This year’s event brings new features, including an expanded footprint with an immersive Ice Forest and the Gumdrop Garden, a playful installation that shifts colors with each guest’s steps. Santa will return for nightly visits through December 23, accompanied by rotating holiday entertainment, including the Sugar Plum Furries Dog Troupe, carolers, and the Ice Queen.

Guests can also enjoy festive beverages offered nightly at a full seasonal bar.

Timed-entry tickets are available at fcgov.com/lights

(Advance purchase is encouraged, as peak nights may sell out)

• General (12+): $12 advance; $14 door

• Children (5–11): $8 advance; $10 door

• Children 4 and under: Free

The Gardens on Spring Creek remains one of Fort Collins’ premier cultural and educational attractions, hosting year-round programs, curated botanical environments, and signature community events. More information is available at fcgov.com/gardens.

Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.