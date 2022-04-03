Heavy Gus with Special Guest Frail Talk Coming to Wolverine Farm

California-based trio Heavy Gus, Dorota Szuta, and Stelth Ulvang (of The Lumineers) along with drummer Ryan Dobrowski (from Blind Pilot), are doing a special run of Colorado shows and will be performing at Wolverine Farm on April 6 with special guest Frail Talk. Doors at 6 pm and the show’s from 6:30 pm – 9:15 pm. Tickets are $12 and ADV $15.

Heavy Gus is gearing up to release their debut album Notions this summer. They just released their new single called “Dinner for Breakfast,” which was engineered by Parker Cason (Margo Price, All Them Witches, Coin) and mastered by Pete Lyman (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile). Be sure to check out the fever-dream music video.

Heavy Gus formed in 2020 in the high desert of Bishop, California. The trio drove cross-country to record Notions at one of Nashville’s oldest studios, Creative Workshop. Notions lets their vulnerable yet captivating songwriting shine through a spaciously vibey rock record. Reminiscent of L.A. bands like The Breeders or Acetone, Dobrowski’s tasteful drumming paired with Ulvang’s instrumental landscaping provide a familiar cushion for Dorota’s lush guitar tones and wistfully frank lyrics and vocals. They made their debut last year with “Do We Have to Talk,” a track about the intimacy in words unspoken.