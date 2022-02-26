Hiss Golden Messenger Coming to Washington’s in March

2021 Grammy nominee Hiss Golden Messenger will be playing at Washington’s on March 3. This date is part of the band’s long-awaited tour in support of last year’s critically acclaimed Quietly Blowing It, named best album of 2021 by Aquarium Drunkard, MOJO, No Depression, AllMusic, and more. Stream the record HERE, and read about the band’s limited-edition original cover album re-release in Rolling Stone HERE.

“Rarely do songwriters who release original music so often manage to make each release feel as necessary as Taylor — And no Hiss Golden Messenger record has ever felt more necessary than his new LP, ‘Quietly Blowing It’….it’s the North Carolina roots artist’s best LP yet.” ★★★★ – Rolling Stone

When you see Hiss Golden Messenger live, it’s easy to realize why Glide Magazine called the group “one of America’s most important bands”. And after months of waiting, the band is finally back on the road again to perform songs from Quietly Blowing It across the country. Please let me know if you’d like to explore coverage surrounding this date. For bio, photos, and more, please visit alleyesmedia.com/clients/hiss-golden-messenger/.

Hiss Golden Messenger has been making music filled with compassion, empathy, and genuine sentiment for over a decade now, and the band’s live shows have become a sanctuary for all types of people drawn to Taylor’s deeply human lyrics, emotive vocals and the profoundly communal spirit found at a Hiss Golden Messenger show. And with Quietly Blowing It, Taylor’s ability to shine a light on our innermost emotions, the ones that rarely reveal themselves, has never been more apparent.

Upon release, Quietly Blowing It received high critical praise with four-star reviews running throughout the US and overseas, including in Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, The Guardian, The Independent, and more. Other positive coverage ran in media outlets such as The New York Times, The Associated Press, Consequence, Glide Magazine, Magnet, and more. Hiss Golden Messenger was also the subject of a feature segment on NPR Weekend Edition and appeared on CBS Saturday Morning.