Home for the Holidays Market Returns to Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins residents are invited to celebrate the season at the “Home for the Holidays” Market on Saturday, Dec. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Foothills Mall. The event marks the final Fort Collins Winter Farmers Market of the year and offers a festive opportunity to shop local just days before Christmas.

The market will feature farm-fresh ingredients, artisan breads, meats, sweets, and handcrafted goods from local vendors, making it an ideal stop for holiday meals and last-minute gifts. Organizers say the event is designed to highlight community connection and support small businesses during the busy holiday season.

In addition to shopping, attendees can enjoy live music, warm drinks, and the welcoming atmosphere that has made the winter market a seasonal tradition for many Northern Colorado families. The market emphasizes shopping small, eating local, and celebrating the people who help keep the local food system thriving year-round.

The “Home for the Holidays” Market takes place at Foothills Mall, located at 215 E. Foothills Parkway in Fort Collins, and is open to the public.

