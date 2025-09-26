Ice Castles Return to Colorado, Celebrating 15 Years of Winter Magic

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Beloved frozen attraction to sparkle in Silverthorne and Cripple Creek this winter

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (September 22, 2025) — This winter, Colorado will once again transform into a frozen fairytale as Ice Castles celebrates its 15th anniversary, returning to Silverthorne and Cripple Creek with two dazzling displays of icy artistry.

The Utah-based company, Ice Castles, LLC, is bringing the attraction back to where it all began—Silverthorne, the first location to host a commercial Ice Castles. Founder Brent Christensen called it a “full circle moment,” noting gratitude for the partnership with the Town of Silverthorne and the Outlets at Silverthorne that makes the event possible.

Ice Castles in Cripple Creek (Photo by AJ Mellor)

Cripple Creek will also welcome Ice Castles for a third year. “We’ve been very well received in the community and by guests from all over,” said CEO Kyle Standifird. “We’re thrilled to return and share the wonder once again.”

A World of Frozen Wonder

Visitors can expect a one-acre playground of frozen tunnels, archways, fountains, and caves, all hand-built by a team of 20 ice artisans. Towers, slides, and LED-lit walls create a dazzling nighttime experience that continues to capture imaginations across generations.

Construction begins in late October, with the castles typically opening in late December, weather permitting, and remaining until early March.

Ice Castles in Cripple Creek (Photo by AJ Mellor)

Ticket Information

Peak season tickets go on sale December 2, 2025, through the official Ice Castles website: www.icecastles.com.

Community Impact in Colorado

The return of Ice Castles promises to draw thousands of visitors from across Colorado and beyond, boosting local businesses and highlighting the state’s reputation as a premier winter destination.

Source material provided by Ice Castles, LLC.