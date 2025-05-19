Keep Dogs Leashed and Trails Clean: Larimer County Encourages Responsible Recreation This Spring

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Public lands agencies promote safe and respectful outdoor experiences for all trail users

As spring brings more outdoor enthusiasts to the trails of Northern Colorado, Larimer County Department of Natural Resources (LCDNR), in partnership with the City of Fort Collins Natural Areas and the City of Loveland Open Lands & Trails, is encouraging responsible dog ownership on public lands.

With nearly half of Colorado households owning dogs, shared trail use has the potential to lead to conflicts with wildlife and fellow visitors. Local land managers are raising awareness of simple guidelines that help protect the region’s natural spaces and ensure enjoyable experiences for everyone.

“Responsible recreation with pets isn’t just about enjoyment—it’s about stewardship,” said officials from the coalition. The May initiative, titled #PAWSforLCtrails, asks residents to educate others on the importance of trail etiquette with dogs.

Community members are invited to participate by posting photos of their leashed dogs on Larimer County, Fort Collins, or Loveland open spaces or trails before May 31, along with an answer to the question: What does good trail etiquette and stewardship mean to you and your dog?

Trail Stewardship Tips for Dog Owners:

Love ’Em? Leash ’Em – Keep dogs leashed to prevent wildlife disturbance and ensure the safety of all trail users.

– Keep dogs leashed to prevent wildlife disturbance and ensure the safety of all trail users. Bag It, Pack It, Trash It – Always pick up and properly dispose of dog waste to protect waterways and reduce trail impact.

– Always pick up and properly dispose of dog waste to protect waterways and reduce trail impact. Create a Safe Space – Avoid letting dogs chase wildlife or roam off-trail, where they may disturb nesting animals or sensitive habitat.

– Avoid letting dogs chase wildlife or roam off-trail, where they may disturb nesting animals or sensitive habitat. Be Kind to Others – Keep your dog close when passing others; not all visitors may feel comfortable around dogs.

– Keep your dog close when passing others; not all visitors may feel comfortable around dogs. Hydrate – Carry water for yourself and your pet, especially in warmer weather.

– Carry water for yourself and your pet, especially in warmer weather. Watch the Weather – Consider leaving your dog at home on hot days to prevent paw burns and heat-related illness.

– Consider leaving your dog at home on hot days to prevent paw burns and heat-related illness. Know Before You Go – Use COTREX to confirm dog policies on specific trails.

For full details about the #PAWSforLCtrails campaign and additional responsible recreation tips, visit larimer.gov/naturalresources/paws-for-larimer-county-trails.

Multiple Larimer County land agencies support this awareness effort to ensure everyone, including our four-legged companions, can enjoy and preserve the beauty of Northern Colorado’s public spaces.