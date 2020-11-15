Lincoln Center Support League Launches Support Grant Program for Local Artists

The Lincoln Center Support League has recently launched a new Support Grant program to help local arts organizations with rental costs of using the Lincoln Center’s performance spaces.

The Support League is offering financial assistance to local art presenters in response to hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The performance areas the League aims to help cover the costs of including the Lincoln Center Performance Hall and/or Magnolia Theatre with rental rates varying based on the organization and location of the event.

“We know revenue is down for all businesses this year, and arts organizations are especially impacted,” said The Lincoln Center Support League Treasurer, Bruce Staff. “With the end of the year approaching, we think it is important to help provide funding for the traditional holiday performances that our community looks forward to seeing,” Bruce said.

The Lincoln Center Support League is a non-profit organization that has provided sponsorships, services, equipment, volunteers, and staff support for Lincoln Center events over the course of the past 38 years. This new Support Grant will help to further the commitment of the Support League to the arts.

Funds are limited, and awards are granted on a first-come, first-served basis for qualifying local organizations.

Qualification requirements for the Support Grant are as follows:

Must be an arts organization (for-profit or non-profit)

Must execute business in Larimer or Weld County

Must provide confirmed dates, times, and locations of the event

Must describe the nature of the event

Must explain how the event is mission-aligned with The Lincoln Center Support League

Must provide an estimate of how many artists are involved and anticipated audience attendance

“We are also hopeful that this might assist local arts groups as we move past the new year,” said Bruce.

For more information regarding applying for a Support Grant, visit: https://www.lincolncentersupportleague.org/new-grant-program