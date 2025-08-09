Local Sounds Take the Stage This Fall in Northern Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Colorado Sound Music Awards, album debuts, and iconic artists highlight the season

Northern Colorado’s music scene is heating up this fall, with a full lineup of award shows, album releases, and nationally recognized acts performing right here in Fort Collins. From hometown talent to international stars, live music lovers have plenty to look forward to in the coming months.

Colorado Sound Music Awards and Concert – September 18 at Washington’s

105.5 The Colorado Sound is bringing its 4th Annual Music Awards back to Washington’s in downtown Fort Collins. Listeners voted for their favorite local artists in five distinct categories, and the winners will be revealed during the live awards show on Thursday, September 18.

The evening will feature performances from 2024 winners Swashbuckling Doctors, as well as rising Colorado acts Cherokee Social and Barbara. The event celebrates the vibrancy of the local music scene and continues to grow as a must-attend night for fans and musicians alike.

Graveyard Choir Album Release Show – November 1 at Washington’s

Southern Colorado’s Graveyard Choir will debut their new album The Wake on Saturday, November 1 at Washington’s. Known for their emotionally charged Americana sound rooted in themes of mortality and humanity, the band features former members of “In The Whale” and is led by Nate Valdez, who draws lyrical inspiration from his experience working in a mortuary.

Joining them for the album release celebration are fellow Colorado artists Rootbeer Richie & The Reveille and Mystee.

KT Tunstall Returns – December 5 at The Armory

Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall, best known for her breakout hits “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree” and “Suddenly I See,” will bring her powerful live show to The Armory in Fort Collins on Friday, December 5. With a Grammy nomination and Brit Award win under her belt, Tunstall continues to captivate fans with her dynamic stage presence and evolving musical style.

Upcoming Shows to Watch For

Atlanta Rhythm Section – August 13 at Washington’s

Celebrating over 50 years of Southern rock and pop hits.

Kishi Bashi – August 16 at Washington's

Emmy-nominated multi-instrumentalist brings his genre-blending sound to Fort Collins.

The Dandy Warhols – September 23 at Washington's

Portland psych-rock legends return with a decades-spanning repertoire including “Bohemian Like You” and “Not If You Were the Last Junkie on Earth.”

The Milk Carton Kids – October 17 at The Armory

Limited tickets remain for the Grammy-nominated Americana duo.

Stay Tuned, Fort Collins

With such a wide variety of performances on the calendar, there’s something for every music fan in Northern Colorado. Keep an eye on local venues like Washington’s, The Armory, and Old Town Square for more announcements and events throughout the fall.

Visit northfortynews.com for updates on music, arts, and community events across Northern Colorado.

Information provided by 105.5 The Colorado Sound and Washington’s Fort Collins.