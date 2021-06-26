Nashville Acts Light Up the Aggie Theater

Matt Dierlam

The Intimate Aggie Theater hosted two incredible Nashville acts in June. The Great Peacock opened the show with a one-hour set featuring several of their most popular tracks playing on the Colorado Sound including, All I Ever Do, Strange Position, and High Wind. Spinning lyrical stories of love, loss, and pain, The Great Peacock proved even more intoxicating and emotional on a live stage.

Band frontman and lead guitarist Andrew Nelson, fellow guitarist and harmony vocalist Blount Floyd, Bass player Frank Keith IV, and drummer Nick Recio challenge the very notion of genre. They dismantle tradition and blur the lines between rock ‘n roll, traditional folk, and authentic Americana.

The band ignites a kind of unapologetic spark with praise from Paste Magazine, the Nashville Scene, American Songwriter, No Depression, Relix, and PopMatters. They’ve shared stages with an abundance of incredible acts, including Susto, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Cage the Elephant, American Aquarium, Margo Price, and Jonathan Tyler.

The Cordovas took over the stage soon after the Great Peacock flew the coop and delivered an energy-driven performance that got the crowd up dancing real quick. The set featured several tracks from their latest release “Destiny Hotel” which was featured in Rolling Stone Magazine. The album is a collection of well-written lyrics mixed with folk, country, and rock & roll music.

The Cordovas, led by Joe Firstman, (who has recorded as a solo artist and led the Last Call with Carson Daly Band) delivered a wide range of sounds from Country Rock to Classic Americana, reminiscent of The Band, Grateful Dead or Allman Brothers. They even jumped on “Thunder Road” a classic Bruce Springsteen track featuring Sevans Henderson on Vocals and Keyboard, and he sounded a lot like the Boss!

In summary, it was a great concert! Any true music lover would have enjoyed and the sound and service at the Aggie Theater were top-notch. If you missed the show, you can catch a glimpse on our Facebook Page or at Northfortynews.com

Entertaining Fort Collins for over 100 years, The Aggie Theatre is the most historic venue in Fort Collins. The venue is in a turn of the century historic Old Town building. Built in 1906, The Aggie started as a furniture store and then became a movie theater. In 1995 The Aggie Theatre had its last official movie as a cinema theatre, and soon after, The Aggie Theatre was reborn as a live music venue. For more information about the Aggie Theater and to purchase tickets, visit theaggietheatre.com.