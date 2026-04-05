Northern Colorado Children’s Festival Returns April 11

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free Greeley event connects families with early learning, health, and community resources

Families across Northern Colorado are invited to a day of hands-on learning and community connection as the Northern Colorado Children’s Festival returns Saturday, April 11, at Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley.

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The free event, hosted by United Way of Weld County, runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 501 N. 14th Ave. and is designed to spark curiosity through interactive activities, live entertainment, and educational resources for young children and their caregivers.

Now in its second decade, the festival brings together local educators, service providers, and community partners to help families discover programs that support early childhood development. Attendees can explore arts-and-crafts stations, receive free books, and connect with organizations offering health, education, and family services—all in one place.

A new addition this year is a sensory-friendly zone, ensuring children of all abilities can participate comfortably. Organizers say the feature reflects a broader effort to make early learning opportunities more inclusive and accessible across Weld County.

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The event also highlights the importance of early access to resources, helping children enter school ready to succeed while strengthening the network of support available to families throughout Northern Colorado.

This year’s festival is supported by community partners and sponsors, including ALLO Fiber, with organizers expecting one of the largest turnouts yet.

More information about United Way of Weld County and its programs is available at United Way of Weld County.

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Attribution: United Way of Weld County