Off the Hook Arts Presents the 2021 Garden Series Finale

Welcoming Sherefe as the final Garden Series Concert on October 9th, 2021

Off the Hook Arts has announced the last Garden Concert of 2021 with the musical group Sherefe. Join them outdoors at the beautiful home of Jeannette Hoffman on October 9th from 2:00 to 5:00 pm to explore this unique band’s repertoire of Greek, Turkish and Arabic songs, as well as Bulgarian, Macedonian, Bosnian, Rom, Albanian, Hebrew, Persian and Armenian numbers.

Şerefe (commonly spelled Sherefe, pronounced “Sheriff A”) is a group of musicians based in Boulder, CO, who play music from the Balkans and the Middle East. An ensemble varying in size from a trio to a small orchestra, they have been performing at concerts and dance parties in the western US since 1996. Şerefe is named after a Turkish drinking toast that strictly means “to your honor”, but is used in the “what happens here stays here” sense. Core members include James Hoskins on cello, gadulka, bouzouki, guitar, zurna, and vocals, Jesse Manno on bouzouki, baglama, ud, flutes, vocals and percussion, Julie Lancaster on vocals and accordion, and Brett Bowen on percussion.

OTHA’s Garden Series Concerts are performances with purpose. Donations and ticket sales from these concerts will be used to support OtHA’s free and low-cost music education programs in Northern Colorado.

Tickets are $20 for a single ticket and $36 for a duo. Guests can buy tickets at offthehookarts.org/event/garden-concert-series-sherefe/.