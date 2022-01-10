Oh, What a Night with Chris Knight at the Aggie!

Jonson Kuhn | New SCENE

Do you know the Aggie Theatre? Of course, you do! Everybody knows the Aggie; it’s NoCo’s favorite century-old music hall; a historical gem, the real McCoy, with performances by big bands, local bands, and all bands in between, plus a full bar! Well, let me correct myself, it actually features TWO retrofitted bars inside this 100-year-old building that, believe or not, once upon a time functioned as a movie theater! Remember movie theaters?! They were a thing before Netflix, google it later!

You might be asking why I’m raising such a big fuss about the Aggie Theatre and I suppose roughly a hundred words into this article, I’ve held you in suspense long enough: on January 4, the Aggie put on a show featuring American singer-songwriter and Kentucky native Chris Knight. Knight delivered a solid acoustic performance, he’s a voice from western Slaughters, Kentucky who carries that voice clearly into his lyrics, which are a genuine reflection of his own life and times. Leaning sometimes on fairly dark, rural, blue-collar flavor, his honest delivery and lack of pretense were refreshing and well-received from his disciples.

The opening act was none other than Fort Collins musician William Knudsen, who you might recognize better as the frontman of Colorado’s fav local band The Ugly Architect. Knudsen’s intimate solo performance delivered some tasty guitar licks accompanied with well-written, soulful lyrics delivered with Knudsen’s signature vocals, no doubt. But I think no one can deny, (the band included) that no matter how great Knudsen can stand on his own, catching The Ugly Architect in full form is quite a sight and sound! The full lineup consists of Thomas Wentz on the lead violin, Robert Shipton playing bass, and Matt Brown on drums.

Though the future is uncertain and we can’t be for sure if shows or events will be rescheduled or not due to COVID and its good friend Omicron, we can be sure that the Aggie Theater has a website and there isn’t a COVID strain on this whole wide planet that can ever make that website stop working, so check it and check it often to stay up to date on all the latest news on one of NoCo’s greatest spots: The Aggie.