Q&A: Daniel Rodriguez on Outdoor Stages, New Songs, and Playing for Community in Fort Collins

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

As Daniel Rodriguez prepares to headline the Rock Garden Concert Series at Fort Collins Nursery on September 11, I caught up with the Colorado songwriter to talk about his new album Harboring Pearls, the transition from Elephant Revival to a solo career, and why playing for a community cause resonates with him.

Daniel Rodriguez performing (Photo by Bryce Battle)

On the Fort Collins Show

You’ve played many Colorado venues—what makes an outdoor setting like the Fort Collins Nursery special for you as a performer?

Outdoor shows are most always a good time. As far as sound goes, you are not trying to tune sounds within a specific room that has its own nuances. Outdoors, you can basically plug in and play without much tweaking because you are playing into the great wide open. Also, if the view for the audience and or band is great, it adds to the vibe of the show.

The Rock Garden Series ties music to community support. How do you feel about playing a show that directly benefits The Matthews House?

Music has always been a great way to bring any given community together. It must be an ancient thing. And benefits can provide a benevolent atmosphere as everyone in attendance, including the band, has some sort of north star that has nothing to do with being cool or famous. It’s about gathering and helping. The good vibes just snowball.

What can fans expect from your setlist on September 11?

We like to play what we think are the best songs off of each of my albums, which delve back into my previous band and as current as my newest record as well as some covers of other musicians that we think are good for a live show.

Daniel Rodriguez performing (Photo by Bryce Battle)

On the New Album

What themes or stories do you most hope listeners will connect with in Harboring Pearls?

I don’t per se hope the listeners connect with any given theme or story. Music is incredibly subjective, and you never know how a song will hit someone. They say once you hit a certain age, you start seeing the world through your memories. So if that’s the case, I hope people remember some redemptive qualities or some crazy miracles they’ve kept secret their whole lives.

How was it working with Wesley Schultz from The Lumineers on this record?

It was all the feelings working with Wesley. Rewarding, challenging, fun, maddening, but ultimately, we are all left with a healthy dose of pride. Not the sinful pride, but the kind where you know your time and money were spent making great memories and music that has a lasting quality. For the songs we wrote together, his musical DNA is undoubtedly embedded. That guy can elevate a song.

Is there a song from the album that feels most personal to you right now?

“I’m Going In” will always be the most personal. Give a listen, and it is self-explanatory.

Daniel Rodriguez performing (Photo by Bryce Battle

On Songwriting & Career

How does living in Colorado continue to influence your music?

Colorado will always provide a sense of “there is something larger than me.” After all my travels, coming home to the Front Range, I’m reminded of why I return… and it’s not so much something I can explain.

What has been the biggest creative shift for you in moving from Elephant Revival to a solo career?

There are a number of creative shifts I’ve experienced going from a band to a solo endeavor. One is, now I don’t necessarily run all my songs and ideas through a democracy of opinions and emotional responses. … In my solo endeavor, I’m left to deal with my own truths and illusions, which does, in fact, come with its own set of challenges.

When you’re writing, do you usually start with lyrics, a melody, or an image/feeling?

When I am writing, there is no set way or order of operations to the process. Sometimes the melody comes first. Sometimes the words come first. Sometimes it all arrives at once. … The only prerequisite is staying open to whatever the song wants to be.

Daniel Rodriguez performing (Photo by Bryce Battle)

On Northern Colorado & Fans

Do you have memories of playing in Fort Collins earlier in your career?

We started out playing Avogadro’s Number, and then we were asked to open for local legends Head For the Hills at the Aggie. That was really our ticket into the scene. There are too many great memories in Fort Collins to name in one article… It is a musically rich community, and I am always thrilled to come play.

How do you see the Front Range music community supporting each other?

I think the music scene on the Front Range is unique because we have lots of music lovers, and lots of different types of venues that cater to all types of music… And then let’s not forget we may objectively have the greatest venue on planet earth, Red Rocks. The Sphere in Las Vegas can’t touch it, because Red Rocks is actually a real place, a natural wonder.

What do you hope audiences take away from your Rock Garden performance?

I hope everyone is left with a sense of peace and inspiration after our show. But mostly, I hope that The Matthews House walks away with some real sustenance.

Closing Note

Catch Daniel Rodriguez with Nathaniel Riley at the Rock Garden Concert Series on Thursday, September 11, at Fort Collins Nursery. Tickets and details at fortcollinsnursery.com.